FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $11.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NYSE:CM opened at $116.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $97.57 and a twelve month high of $132.48.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are going to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

