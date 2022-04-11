FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.63.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

RY stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

