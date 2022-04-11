FY2023 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Reduced by Analyst

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $916.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 420,822 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 296,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

