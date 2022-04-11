FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reduced by Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $18.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.24.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $254.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

