Galactrum Reaches Market Cap of $2,103.71 (ORE)

Galactrum (ORE) traded down 67.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Galactrum has a total market cap of $2,103.71 and $34.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Galactrum has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,992.53 or 0.99860964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00061132 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00250164 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00112856 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.00298021 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00130974 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Galactrum Coin Profile

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.