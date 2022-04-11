GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 22nd

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 101,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.