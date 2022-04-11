Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
