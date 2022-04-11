Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

