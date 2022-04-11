Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €110.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €71.65 ($78.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 52-week high of €99.40 ($109.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €76.43.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

