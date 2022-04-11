Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) PT Lowered to €4.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.50 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Gestamp Automoción from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of GMPUF stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Gestamp Automoción has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

