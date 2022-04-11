Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

