Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.