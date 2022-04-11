Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Shares of GTLB opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.62. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.