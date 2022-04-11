Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Shares of GTLB opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.62. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

