GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.82) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.52) to GBX 1,910 ($25.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,669.79 ($21.90).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,775.69 ($23.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,786.80 ($23.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,602.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,561.60.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.72) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,351.61). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.11), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($718,556.20). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

