GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.82) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.52) to GBX 1,910 ($25.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,669.79 ($21.90).
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,775.69 ($23.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,786.80 ($23.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,602.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,561.60.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
