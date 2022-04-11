GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,671 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $46.64 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

