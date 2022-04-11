Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 563 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 563 ($7.38).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLEN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Glencore alerts:

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 535 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 283.15 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 535.30 ($7.02). The firm has a market cap of £70.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 461.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Glencore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.