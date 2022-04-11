Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,517 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

GMRE opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

