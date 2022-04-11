Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Holdings Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after acquiring an additional 123,739 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 81,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $19,389,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

