Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) & Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Head to Head Survey

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Concentrix alerts:

This table compares Concentrix and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 7.40% 20.51% 9.79% Global Payments 11.33% 8.51% 5.00%

This table compares Concentrix and Global Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $5.59 billion 1.45 $405.58 million $8.09 19.15 Global Payments $8.52 billion 4.46 $965.46 million $3.28 41.13

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Concentrix. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Concentrix and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Payments 0 3 24 0 2.89

Concentrix currently has a consensus price target of $202.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.38%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $190.96, suggesting a potential upside of 41.55%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Concentrix.

Dividends

Concentrix pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Concentrix pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Payments pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Global Payments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Payments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Concentrix has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Payments beats Concentrix on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.