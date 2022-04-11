Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.95. 5,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,138,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $849.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

