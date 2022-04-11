Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,471. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.