Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 6%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 49,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,322,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

