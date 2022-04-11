Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE GSS opened at $3.90 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.04.
About Golden Star Resources
