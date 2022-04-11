Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 46,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,012. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

