Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

