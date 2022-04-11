Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GDYN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

GDYN stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.11. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.