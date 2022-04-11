Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GO stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.