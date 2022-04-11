Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GO stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
