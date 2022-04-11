GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 156.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG opened at $8.26 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $501.42 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.