Grupo Aeroméxico (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Trading Up 60.5%

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 60.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 26,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30.

Grupo Aeroméxico Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRPAF)

Grupo AeromÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial aviation services for passengers and cargo. It provides services to 43 destinations in Mexico and 42 international destinations from Mexico. The company also promotes passenger loyalty programs. As of July 19, 2019, it had a fleet of 122 airplanes that include Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 170 and 190 models.

