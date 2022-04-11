Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNTY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

