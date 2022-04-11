GYEN (GYEN) Price Down 2.3% This Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $21.77 million and $226,650.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.12 or 0.07506680 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,647.84 or 0.99970358 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars.

