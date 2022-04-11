Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.63. Hagerty shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 333 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,288,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

