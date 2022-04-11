Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hallador Energy and American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $247.67 million 0.49 -$3.75 million ($0.12) -32.83 American Resources $7.76 million 18.38 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.62

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hallador Energy and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Resources has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.37%. Given American Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hallador Energy and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy -1.52% -6.31% -3.15% American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Summary

Hallador Energy beats American Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallador Energy (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co. engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

