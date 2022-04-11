Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.94 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $2,895,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.