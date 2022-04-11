Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

HALO stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.38. 537,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,320. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 456,977 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

