Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €175.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($196.70) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €177.75 ($195.33).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €150.85 ($165.77) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($127.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €158.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €160.89.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.