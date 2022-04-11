Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,348 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE traded down $5.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average of $201.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.73 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

