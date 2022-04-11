Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,379 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,257,000 after buying an additional 119,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,390. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Ball Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.