Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,659 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,464. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

