Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 4,478 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $282,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.