Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 4,845 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.79. 188,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,668. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

