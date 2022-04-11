Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 759 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $8.78 on Monday, reaching $760.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $762.86. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 137.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.22.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.