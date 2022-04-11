Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,114. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average is $132.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

