Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,759.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,166. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.