Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.15 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

NYSE EXR traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.60. 406,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,937. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.72 and its 200-day moving average is $198.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

