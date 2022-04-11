Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.45 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AMETEK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AMETEK stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 963,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,263. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

