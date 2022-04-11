Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.67 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.34. 49,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $281.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total transaction of $154,936.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,834 shares of company stock worth $7,828,262. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.