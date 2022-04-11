Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.21. 578,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,898,105. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

