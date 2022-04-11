Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. CX Institutional boosted its position in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.58. 33,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,306. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

