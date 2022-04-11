Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.86. 152,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

