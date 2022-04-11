Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 5,079 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mosaic by 514.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 68.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 912,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mosaic by 40.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after purchasing an additional 710,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,311,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 655,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.