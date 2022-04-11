Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.07. The company had a trading volume of 134,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,984. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

